CanneSeries Unveils Competition Lineup

French television festival CanneSeries has unveiled the lineup for its 2021 event, a program that includes the world premieres of some of the most hotly-anticipated international television series.

This year’s cosmopolitan competition lineup includes Israeli dramas Sad City Girls and Unknowns, Russia’s Dreams of Alice, the Italian series Christian, Serbian drama Awake, French spy drama Totems, German crime drama The Allegation, and the Argentinian melodrama Limbo…Hasta que lo decida. The Nordic territories are represented by the Finnish series Mister 8, about an over-achieving career woman who juggles a high-powered job alongside seven separate lovers — and who finds her lifestyle challenged when she falls for an eighth — and Norwegian dramedy Countrymen, about four urbanites who move to the countryside and, almost accidentally, end up founding Norway’s first halal cheesemaking business.

Out of competition, CanneSeries highlights this year include the world premieres of two updated versions of television classics: Around the World in 80 Days, a new take on Jules Verne starring David Tennant and Leonie Benesch (Babylon Berlin), and Sisi, an updated version of the Austrian royal classic about a teenage empress.

This year’s CanneSeries festival will open with the world premiere of season 2 of All the Way Up (Validé) a French drama from Canal+ about an up-and-coming rapper who, after being “validated” by one of the country’s star hip-hop artists, quickly becomes his mentor’s rival. The series will screen out of competition. The festival will close with the world premiere of the final season of Sky Italia’s acclaimed mafia drama Gomorrah.

The 2021 CanneSeries runs Oct. 8-13 in Cannes.