Kevin Feige Confirmed Details of How Steve Rogers’ Captain America Lost His Virginity for ‘She-Hulk’

Kevin Feige knew exactly when and who Captain America lost his virginity to, according to She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao.

In the debut episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, cousins Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) get into an ongoing discussion ripped straight from the MCU fandom: Is Steve Rogers, the first Avenger and now former Captain America, a virgin?

While Jennifer excitedly makes the case that due to his various superhero obligations pre- and post-freeze, he likely did not have time to be intimate with anyone, Bruce initially declines to discuss the private life of his friend and colleague. But with Jennifer wearing him down, a trusted Bruce eventually blurts out, “Steve Rogers is not a virgin. He lost his virginity to a girl in 1943 on the USO tour.”

Gao told io9 that when the She-Hulk writing team broached the topic, Kevin Feige was not only on onboard with settling the age-old debate but also swooped in to help them settle on the details.

“Kevin was really into that joke and he actually was the one who volunteered the answer to that question,” she said. “I couldn’t believe that we got to definitively settle that issue once and for all.”

Gao also explained why the show decided to take on the topic of whether Steve Rogers had ever been intimate with anyone. “Our philosophy was really just like let’s just do things until they tell us we can’t because if you start asking for permission too much, then you’re giving people a chance to say no,” she said.

The She-Hulk showrunner also noted that when plotting out the Disney+ series, the team thought about not just what would be “fun,” but the kinds of conversations they and other fans are having. “What have we always wanted to see in the MCU?” she said. “There are some things like Captain America’s virginity that really surprised us that it kept going.”

Chris Evans, the actor behind Steve Rogers and the MCU’s former Captain America, also responded to the show’s joke on Twitter Thursday, tweeting the laugh-cry emoji alongside the zipped mouth emoji, indicating his lips were sealed.

But in an interview snippet shared by Vanity Fair’s Anthony Breznican, who covered the Captain America: Civil War press tour and actually asked Evans about this years ago, he also had a few thoughts of his own.

According to Evans, who answered the question in 2014, Steve’s selflessness is part of why fans hadn’t seen who he might have hooked up with. “Cap puts what he wants last. That’s his M.O.,” the actor explained. “And I think for so long he just refuses to bleed on people. So it’s hard to explore a guy who doesn’t want to make waves with his own personal conflict.”

Evans went on to encourage the prospect of seeing an onscreen relationship with a woman for Steve but admitted that he thought Steve was probably a virgin. “It’s funny when you think about it. He’s probably a virgin. He’s probably a virgin! I don’t know when it would’ve happened,” Evans explained.

When Breznican brought up that Steve did tour during the war and would have been exposed to enough women, the actor suggested that Steve was “old-fashioned” and likely holding out for Peggy Carter. But he also offered up one other — and now correct — suggestion.

“Maybe one of those [dancing] girls blew his mind,” Evans said, laughing.