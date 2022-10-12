Cara Delevingne, Brian Cox, Alyssa Milano Among Stars Attending Mipcom Cannes

Brian Cox in 'That's The Way The Money Goes'

A crowd of international A-list talent will descend on the Croisette next week for Mipcom Cannes. The likes of Succession star Brian Cox, Insatiable and Charmed actress Alyssa Milano, Drive My Car breakout talent Toko Miura, and supermodel and actress Cara Delevingne will be strolling the French Riviera for the 38th edition of the international television market.

The VIPs are in town to promote their latest television ventures, which are being shopped worldwide at Mipcom.

Cox, famous for playing the ultra-rich and ruthless billionaire Logan Roy in Succession, will be in Cannes shilling for That’s the Way the Money Goes, his two-part documentary series on the meaning of wealth and the impact of money on both the 1 percent and people living in poverty. The series, produced by Naked for Channel 5 in the U.K., is being sold worldwide by Naked parent company Fremantle.

Delevingne will also be in town promoting a Naked show: her BBC Three/Hulu documentary series Planet Sex, which Fremantle’s Naked Television and Delevingne’s Milkshake Productions are co-producing and which sees Delevingne explore questions surrounding human sexuality by visiting communities who view and experience gender and sexuality in hugely contrasting ways.

Cox and Delevingne, along with several other on-screen talents, will attend Fremantle’s VIP party in Mipcom Monday night.

Cara Delevingne will attend Mipcom to promote Fremantle’s ‘Planet Sex’ @Fremantle

Milano will take part in Mipcom’s annual Women in Global Entertainment Power Lunch, co-hosted by A+E Networks in partnership with The Hollywood Reporter, at the Majestic Hotel in Cannes on Monday, Oct. 17. She will deliver the keynote address for the event, which honors female executives across the international industry, as well as providing details of her recently signed first-look deal with A+E Studios.

Milano will stay on in Cannes and attend the event’s Diversify TV Excellence Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 19, where she will present the inaugural Behind the Scenes award.

Alyssa Milano Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Other bold-faced names attending Mipcom Cannes include former Backstreet Boys singer McLean, who will be promoting The Fashion Hero: A New Kind of Beautiful, the latest installment in Beauty World Search’s The Fashion Hero franchise, and Japanese actress Miura, the star of Oscar winner Drive My Car, who will introduce the world premiere of her new true-crime conspiracy drama Elpis from Kansai TV in Cannes on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Mipcom Cannes 2022 runs Oct. 17-20. More than 10,000 senior international television producers, buyers, commissioners and creatives from over 100 countries are expected to attend what is billed as the world’s largest global TV event.