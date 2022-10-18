MIPCOM: Cara Delevingne on the One Scene She Would Not Do in Hulu Series ‘Planet Sex’

Cara Delevingne says she used to think of herself as “a pretty hip, young, cool, down-with-anything kind of girl.” But the British model and actor found that even her own sexuality has its limits while filming for her new Hulu docuseries Planet Sex.

“I went into [a] masturbation seminar thinking it was going to be a classroom and I’d have a notepad, and instead it was a pink, leather gym mat on the floor with six people going, ‘Well, take your underwear off. This is the lube,” said Delevingne, speaking at international TV market MIPCOM on Tuesday. “I didn’t realize I was a prude [but] I was like, ‘Sorry, what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that.’ But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing.”

Delevingne opened up about her personal journey making Planet Sex at a presentation for the show in MIPCOM, which included a 10-minute preview of the first episode. (Attendees were forbidden from filming during the entire one-hour session).

“Every day [on the Planet Sex shoot] was completely different,” Delevingne said. “I’m used to being a chameleon, but this was absurd. One day you’re going to get your blood taken while having an orgasm, the next day you’re going to a porn library. I was like, ‘Right, okay, screw my head back on.'”

Each episode of the series sees Delevingne address a big question about sexuality that she explores — in the words of Fremantle U.K. boss Simon Andreae, who first came up with the concept for the show — “through laboratories, different cultures, different individuals, her own mind and body [to] come out the other end with a conclusion.”

Andreae said the series wanted to avoid the “classic Hollywood fence-sitting because you don’t want to offend anyone” and reach real conclusions about sexual orientation. Which, he said, was that “sexual orientation is finished by the time you’re born.”

Delevingne seems to agree. In the first few minutes of the Planet Sex clip shown at MIPCOM, Delevingne notes that she is “100 percent” queer.

Delevingne is producing Planet Sex together with Fremantle through her Milkshake Productions banner for Hulu and the BBC. The series, which Fremantle has pre-sold to more than 92 markets around the world, will premiere on Hulu later this year.