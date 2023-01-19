Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Her Sex Life for the First Time in ‘Planet Sex’ Trailer

Cara Delevingne opens up about her sex life and explores human sexuality in the trailer for her upcoming Hulu docuseries, Planet Sex.

“My name is Cara,” the actress opens the trailer. “I was a teenager when I started modeling, but this is the first time I’ve spoken about my sex life. So, let’s talk about it.”

Throughout the six-part docuseries, Delevingne travels the world to explore what makes people who they are, adding that even she doesn’t truly know who she is.

“I love men,” she says. “But, oh, I love women — and everyone else.”

Over the course of the trailer, the model attends a women-only sex party, uses virtual reality goggles to see herself in the body of a man, works with female porn cinema director Erika Lust to create a video based on her own fantasies and more.

“We deserve orgasms,” Delevingne says. “Am I brave enough to change the narrative and shed the shame?”

According to Hulu, in the series, the Only Murders in the Building actress “put her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries and constantly changing nature. In every episode, she shares her own personal experiences. Uniquely unfiltered and authentic, there’s no limit on how far Cara’s willing to go to explore what makes us all human.”

Delevingne previously opened up about the one scene she wouldn’t do on camera while filming the docuseries: masturbate. She explained that she went into a seminar where she thought she would be taking notes but instead was given a leather gym mat and lube.

“I didn’t realize I was a prude, [but] I was like, ‘Sorry, what? Sorry, no, absolutely not, I will not do that.’ But I kind of did everything I felt comfortable doing,” she said at international TV market trade show MIPCOM in October. “Every day [on the shoot] was completely different. I’m used to being a chameleon, but this was absurd. One day you’re going to get your blood taken while having an orgasm, the next day you’re going to a porn library. I was like, ‘Right, OK, screw my head back on.’”

Planet Sex premieres on Hulu Feb. 14.