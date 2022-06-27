Carol Burnett to Guest Star on ‘Better Call Saul’ in Final Season

Carol Burnett is set to guest star in the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul.

The beloved entertainer will play the character of Marion in the Sony Pictures Television series for AMC. “I’m thrilled to be a part of my favorite show,” Burnett said in a statement.

Burnett guest starring follows news that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will reprise their Breaking Bad roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, respectively, as the drama draws to its conclusion this summer after a shocking mid-season finale.

Burnett’s casting continues her return to television and follows the legendary comedian recently booking her first series regular role in a TV series, since her lead role in the variety series The Carol Burnett Show, with Mrs. American Pie. Burnett will star opposite Kristen Wiig in the Apple scripted comedy series.

Better Call Saul will return for its final six episodes from July 11 on AMC and AMC+, with the series finale to come on Aug. 15. The final episodes will conclude the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman.

Better Call Saul stars Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Tony Dalton and Giancarlo Esposito. The executive producer credits are shared by Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, and Michael Morris.