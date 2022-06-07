Carol Burnett to Star Opposite Kristen Wiig in Apple’s ‘Mrs. American Pie’

Carol Burnett is returning to television.

The beloved entertainer has booked the starring role, opposite Kristen Wiig, in the Apple scripted comedy series Mrs. American Pie.

Created by Abe Sylvia (Dead to Me) and ordered straight to series in February the comedy is set in the early 1970s and revolves around Maxine Simmons’ (Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, the comedy asks the same questions that still baffle people today: Who gets a seat at the table? How do you get a seat at the table? What will you sacrifice to get there?

Burnett will star as Norma, the grande dame of Palm Beach high society and a keeper of secrets with more than a few of her own, in the series based on the novel by Juliet McDaniel. She joins a star-studded cast that also includes exec producer Laura Dern, who is eyeing a key role, Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas and Ricky Martin.

Dern exec produces alongside her Jaywalker Pictures banner partner Jayme Lemons and Boat Rocker’s Katie O’Connell Marsh, whose company optioned the novel. Mrs. American Pie is produced in-house at Apple Studios and will be written and showrun by Sylvia. Tate Taylor directs and exec produces alongside his Wyolah Entertainment shingle’s John Norris.

Burnett’s casting marks the first time the legendary comedian has been a series regular in a TV series since her lead role in the variety series The Carol Burnett Show. On the scripted side, she had a recurring role on Mad About You and was previously set to star in the ABC comedy Household Name, from exec producer Amy Poehler. The 2017 pilot did not move forward.

Burnett, who has earned 23 Primetime Emmy nominations and six wins, is repped by ICM Partners and Media Four.