Carol Mendelsohn, Universal TV Land Dramas at NBC, CBS

Former CSI showrunner Carol Mendelsohn has set a pair of drama projects at broadcast networks.

Mendelsohn, whose eponymous production company is based at Universal Television, will executive produce a legal thriller called Honor at NBC and a crime drama titled Body Farm at CBS. Universal TV is producing both, and Mendelsohn and Julie Weitz, her partner at Carol Mendelsohn Productions, will be executive producers.

Honor, which has a script commitment from NBC, is based on a Swedish series (Heder) and follows four brilliant, brash legal minds who push the limits in fighting for underdogs, the disenfranchised and the powerless. The thriller will delve into how the four women handle a brutal crime, a spiraling mystery and a shocking discovery that threatens to unravel their carefully constructed lives.

Jamie Pachino (Halt and Catch Fire, Sneaky Pete) is writing and will executive produce alongside Mendelsohn, Weitz, Chris Philip and Karine Martin of Starlings Television and Maria Bello. It’s possible Bello could have an on-screen role as well. Eccho Rights is the global distributor of the Swedish series.

Body Farm comes from writer Aadrita Mukerji (NBC’s upcoming Endgame). The drama centers on a talented, acerbic New York City forensic pathologist. After a fall from grace renders her nearly unemployable, she takes a job with an old-school coroner on his body farm in rural Texas, where they covertly investigate mysterious deaths.

Mukerji will executive produce with Mendelsohn and Weitz.

Mendelsohn has been with Universal TV since 2018. She’s an executive producer of CBS’ CSI: Vegas, which earlier this week was renewed for a second season.