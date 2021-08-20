Carrie Ann Inaba Departs CBS’ ‘The Talk’

There’s more turnover at The Talk.

Carrie Ann Inaba, who replaced original co-host Julie Chen Moonves on the CBS daytime show in 2018, is departing after 2 1/2 years. Inaba has been on a leave of absence since April, saying at the time she needed to “focus on my well-being.”

“I enjoyed my time at The Talk as co-host and moderator and I am grateful for the opportunity I had to grow with the entire Talk family as well as truly connect with viewers on such a personal level,” said Inaba. “I will miss The Talk, but I am excited for the next chapter both for myself and for the show.”

Said executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews, “Carrie Ann’s authenticity and openness created a special connection and relationship with our audience. We will always be grateful for her contributions here at The Talk over the last 3 seasons. Her warmth, wisdom and vulnerability are just a few of her many admirable traits that will be missed. We wish her much success and good health going forward.”

The announcement of Inaba’s departure comes a month after Jerry O’Connell was named the show’s first permanent male co-host. He filled the slot vacated after Sharon Osbourne was let go in March following a controversy over her heated on-air defense of her friend Piers Morgan — who had called Meghan Markle a liar and worse after Markle and Prince Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey (which aired on CBS).

Morgan was accused of racist comments, and Osbourne defended his right to speak, leading to a heated exchange on the March 10 installment of The Talk when she asked fellow host Sheryl Underwood, who is Black, to “educate” her about racism. The show then went on hiatus for several weeks amid allegations from previous co-hosts Leah Remini and Holly Robinson Peete that Osbourne had made racist comments off air.

Inaba remains a judge on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, which is slated to begin its 30th season in the fall.

The host roster for The Talk‘s upcoming season includes Underwood, O’Connell, Elaine Welteroth and Amanda Kloots. A series of guest co-hosts have been filling in for Inaba since she went on leave.

Deadline first reported Inaba’s departure.