Controversial Casey Anthony Peacock Docuseries Releases Trailer: “I Lied”

Peacock released the first full trailer for its upcoming controversial Casey Anthony docuseries.

The three-part limited series boasts the first on-camera interview with Anthony, who was acquitted in the murder trial of her toddler daughter 13 years ago in a case that made global headlines.

“I lied,” Anthony admits in the trailer (below). “But no one asked why.”

“It’s not the Casey that I knew,” adds one friend, “she loved that child.”

Directed by Alexandra Dean (This Is Paris), Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies is “Casey’s account of the infamous investigation, trial and aftermath, speaking to the speculation surrounding her actions at the time, her demeanor in the courtroom and her time spent in prison.”

Since a brief teaser for the project was released last week, the series has caused uproar, with many taking to Twitter to voice their outrage at giving Anthony a platform. In her 2011 trial, Casey’s legal team said her 2-year-old daughter Caylee drowned in the family pool, but that her remains were found six months later in a wooded area near her family’s home. While Anthony was acquitted on charges of murder, manslaughter and child abuse, she was convicted of providing false information to law enforcement.

“Casey Anthony doesn’t deserve a platform,” opined the Daily Mail. “She doesn’t deserve to make money off this case, or attempt some kind of reputational rehabilitation, or receive the faintest acknowledgement in the public square … anything short of a confession is reason enough to pull it. That’s the only right and decent call.”

“I don’t have a peacock subscription but if I did I would cancel it over this,” tweeted CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski.

Legal pundit Nancy Grace said she was asked to participate in the documentary and declined: “Whatever we get is going to be nothing but a pack of lies and I don’t want to be part of that … I don’t want to be part of such an air brushed digitized version of her truth… her truth is very different than the truth.”

In a statement with the trailer’s release, documentary director Dean defended: “Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been largely shaped by the media convinced of her guilt. Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story — from opposing voices to Casey herself. While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did. Casey did not see or give notes on the film. What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence. I believe the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light.”

According to People, Anthony will accuse her father, George Anthony, of her daughter’s death in the documentary. She also claims her father and brother, Lee, were abusing her. (Both men denied her claims in court and have never been charged, the article notes). “He was standing there with her,” Anthony reportedly says. “She was soaking wet. He handed her to me. Said it was my fault. That I caused it. But he didn’t rush to call 911 and he wasn’t trying to resuscitate her. I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold. He takes her from me and he immediately softens his tone and says, ‘It’s going to be ok.’ I wanted to believe him. He took her from me and he went away.”

Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies streams on Peacock starting Nov. 29.