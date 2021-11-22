Casting Society of America Artios Awards: Netflix, HBO and Hulu Lead Nominations

The Casting Society of America (CSA) today announced the television, theater, short-film and short-form series nominees for the 37th Artios Awards, which honor the contribution of casting directors in these categories.

Netflix leads with 11 nominations, with Bridgerton, The Kominsky Method and The Queen’s Gambit earning nods. HBO and Hulu both earned six nominations each.

Submissions for film nominees will open on Dec. 15 with nominations to be announced on Jan. 31, 2022. Honorees for the Hoyt Bowers Award for Excellence In Casting, Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award and the Associate Spotlight Award will be announced at a later date.

Since Broadway was shut down in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new category celebrating “Virtual Theater” was created exclusively for the 2022 Artios Awards in celebration of the perseverance of the Broadway community.

The winners will be revealed on Thursday, March 17, 2022, when the Artios Awards returns for an in-person gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The annual celebration will also mark CSA’s 40th year.

The full list of nominations are below.

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

John Papsidera, Kim Miscia, Beth Bowling

GIRLS5EVA (Peacock)

Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison

Hacks (HBO Max)

Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

Josh Einsohn, Tiffany Little Canfield, Conrad Woolfe (Associate)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Theo Park, Olissa Rogers (Associate)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Kelly Valentine Hendry

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix)

Alyssa Weisberg, John Buchan (Location Casting), Jason Knight (Location Casting), Jamie Ember (Associate)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Kim Taylor-Coleman, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting) Rebecca Carfagna (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)

Perry Mason (HBO)

Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate)

P-Valley (Starz)

Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram, Kim Taylor-Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)

Your Honor (Showtime)

Lauren Gray, Libby Goldstein, Junie Lowry-Johnson, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)

TELEVISION SERIES COMEDY

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Victoria Thomas, Leigh Jonte (Associate)

Call My Agent (Netflix)

Constance Demontoy

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Nikki Valko, Ken Miller, Tara Treacy

PEN15 (Hulu)

Melissa DeLizia

Shrill (Hulu)

Collin Daniel, Brett Greenstein, Danny Dunitz (Associate)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Alex Newman, Sean Cossey (Location Casting), JJ Ogilvy (Location Casting)

TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

The Boys (Amazon)

Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Alex Newman, Sara Kay (Location Casting), Jenny Lewis (Location Casting)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Sarah Halley Finn

Pose (FX)

Alexa L. Fogel, Elizabeth Berra (Associate)

This Is Us (NBC)

Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)

LIMITED SERIES

Fargo (FX)

Rachel Tenner, Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Barbara Giordani (Location Casting), Francesco Vedovati (Location Casting), AJ Links (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Julie Harkin

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Avy Kaufman, Diane Heery (Location Casting), Jason Loftus (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance, Olivia Scott-Webb, Tina Gerussi

WandaVision (Disney+)

Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Djinous Rowling (Associate)

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

Coming 2 America (Amazon)

Leah Daniels-Butler, George Pierre (Location Casting)

Oslo (HBO)

Leslee Feldman

Plan B (HBO Max)

Jill Anthony Thomas, Kathleen Chopin, Anthony J. Kraus (Associate), Caroline Pommert-Allegrante (Associate)

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon)

Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate), Rachel Goldman (Associate)

The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)

Leah Daniels-Butler, Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram, Kevin Scott, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)

All That (Nickelodeon)

Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate)

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Nickelodeon)

Sheryl Levine, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Morgan Rudner (Associate)

Bunk’d (Disney Channel)

Howard Meltzer, Morgan Rudner (Associate), Biz Urban (Associate)

Family Reunion (Netflix)

Kim Taylor-Coleman

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+)

Alexis Frank Koczara, Christine Shevchenko, Jackie Lind (Location Casting), Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Gianna Butler (Associate)

Punky Brewster (Peacock)

Brett Greenstein, Collin Daniel, Jeremy O’Keefe (Associate)

Young Dylan (Nickelodeon)

Kim Taylor-Coleman

ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Julie Ashton

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Julie Ashton

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Julie Ashton

Family Guy (Fox)

Christine Terry

Robot Chicken (Adult Swim)

Christine Terry

REALITY SERIES

The Circle (Netflix)

Erin Tomasello, Jazzy Collins (Associate), Shannon McCarty (Associate)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Samantha Hanks, Ron Mare, Heather Allyn, Shannon McCarty, Anna Sturgeon

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Ally Capriotti Grant

Top Chef (Bravo)

Samantha Hanks, Ron Mare, Heather Allyn

Wipeout (TBS)

Katy Wallin

SHORT FILM

Growing Fangs

Jessica Munks, Michael Morlani

In France, Michelle Is a Man’s Name

Lana Veenker, Eryn Goodman, Ranielle Gray (Associate)

Josiah

Jennifer Presser

Please Hold

Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

See You Soon

Freya Krasnow

Stagiaire

Marin Hope

SHORT FORM SERIES

The Birch

Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Lana Veenker (Location Casting), Eryn Goodman (Location Casting), Roya Semnanian (Associate), Rachel Goldman (Associate), Ranielle Gray (Associate)

Emily’s Wonder Lab

Megan Sleeper

Love, Death & Robots

Ivy Isenberg, Natasha Vincent, Coco Kleppinger (Associate)

Mapleworth Murders

Jill Anthony Thomas, Anthony J. Kraus (Associate)

Wireless

Mary Vernieu, Raylin Sabo, Stacey Rice (Associate)

VIRTUAL THEATER

Art

Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris

Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!

JC Clementz

Manic Monologues

Stephanie Klapper

Sweat

Lindsay Brooks

Tennessee Williams’ The Night of the Iguana

Stephanie Klapper