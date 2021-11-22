Casting Society of America Artios Awards: Netflix, HBO and Hulu Lead Nominations

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
The Casting Society of America (CSA) today announced the television, theater, short-film and short-form series nominees for the 37th Artios Awards, which honor the contribution of casting directors in these categories.
Netflix leads with 11 nominations, with Bridgerton, The Kominsky Method and The Queen’s Gambit earning nods. HBO and Hulu both earned six nominations each.
Submissions for film nominees will open on Dec. 15 with nominations to be announced on Jan. 31, 2022. Honorees for the Hoyt Bowers Award for Excellence In Casting, Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement, Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award and the Associate Spotlight Award will be announced at a later date.
Related Stories
Since Broadway was shut down in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new category celebrating “Virtual Theater” was created exclusively for the 2022 Artios Awards in celebration of the perseverance of the Broadway community.
The winners will be revealed on Thursday, March 17, 2022, when the Artios Awards returns for an in-person gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The annual celebration will also mark CSA’s 40th year.
The full list of nominations are below.
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
John Papsidera, Kim Miscia, Beth Bowling
GIRLS5EVA (Peacock)
Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison
Hacks (HBO Max)
Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate)
Love, Victor (Hulu)
Josh Einsohn, Tiffany Little Canfield, Conrad Woolfe (Associate)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Theo Park, Olissa Rogers (Associate)
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA
Bridgerton (Netflix)
Kelly Valentine Hendry
Ginny & Georgia (Netflix)
Alyssa Weisberg, John Buchan (Location Casting), Jason Knight (Location Casting), Jamie Ember (Associate)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Kim Taylor-Coleman, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting), Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting) Rebecca Carfagna (Associate), AJ Links (Associate)
Perry Mason (HBO)
Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate)
P-Valley (Starz)
Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram, Kim Taylor-Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)
Your Honor (Showtime)
Lauren Gray, Libby Goldstein, Junie Lowry-Johnson, Meagan Lewis (Location Casting)
TELEVISION SERIES COMEDY
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Victoria Thomas, Leigh Jonte (Associate)
Call My Agent (Netflix)
Constance Demontoy
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Nikki Valko, Ken Miller, Tara Treacy
PEN15 (Hulu)
Melissa DeLizia
Shrill (Hulu)
Collin Daniel, Brett Greenstein, Danny Dunitz (Associate)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Alex Newman, Sean Cossey (Location Casting), JJ Ogilvy (Location Casting)
TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
The Boys (Amazon)
Robert J. Ulrich, Eric Dawson, Carol Kritzer, Alex Newman, Sara Kay (Location Casting), Jenny Lewis (Location Casting)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russell Scott, Robin D. Cook (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate), Jonathan Oliveira (Associate)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Sarah Halley Finn
Pose (FX)
Alexa L. Fogel, Elizabeth Berra (Associate)
This Is Us (NBC)
Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Josh Einsohn, Ryan Bernard Tymensky (Associate)
LIMITED SERIES
Fargo (FX)
Rachel Tenner, Mickie Paskal (Location Casting), Jennifer Rudnicke (Location Casting), Barbara Giordani (Location Casting), Francesco Vedovati (Location Casting), AJ Links (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate)
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Julie Harkin
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Avy Kaufman, Diane Heery (Location Casting), Jason Loftus (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Ellen Lewis, Kate Sprance, Olivia Scott-Webb, Tina Gerussi
WandaVision (Disney+)
Sarah Halley Finn, Jason B. Stamey, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Djinous Rowling (Associate)
FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE
Coming 2 America (Amazon)
Leah Daniels-Butler, George Pierre (Location Casting)
Oslo (HBO)
Leslee Feldman
Plan B (HBO Max)
Jill Anthony Thomas, Kathleen Chopin, Anthony J. Kraus (Associate), Caroline Pommert-Allegrante (Associate)
Sylvie’s Love (Amazon)
Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Roya Semnanian (Associate), Rachel Goldman (Associate)
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu)
Leah Daniels-Butler, Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram, Kevin Scott, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)
CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE ACTION)
All That (Nickelodeon)
Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate)
Are You Afraid of the Dark? (Nickelodeon)
Sheryl Levine, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Morgan Rudner (Associate)
Bunk’d (Disney Channel)
Howard Meltzer, Morgan Rudner (Associate), Biz Urban (Associate)
Family Reunion (Netflix)
Kim Taylor-Coleman
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Disney+)
Alexis Frank Koczara, Christine Shevchenko, Jackie Lind (Location Casting), Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Gianna Butler (Associate)
Punky Brewster (Peacock)
Brett Greenstein, Collin Daniel, Jeremy O’Keefe (Associate)
Young Dylan (Nickelodeon)
Kim Taylor-Coleman
ANIMATED SERIES
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Julie Ashton
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Julie Ashton
Central Park (Apple TV+)
Julie Ashton
Family Guy (Fox)
Christine Terry
Robot Chicken (Adult Swim)
Christine Terry
REALITY SERIES
The Circle (Netflix)
Erin Tomasello, Jazzy Collins (Associate), Shannon McCarty (Associate)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
Samantha Hanks, Ron Mare, Heather Allyn, Shannon McCarty, Anna Sturgeon
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Danielle Gervais, Pamela Vallarelli, Ally Capriotti Grant
Top Chef (Bravo)
Samantha Hanks, Ron Mare, Heather Allyn
Wipeout (TBS)
Katy Wallin
SHORT FILM
Growing Fangs
Jessica Munks, Michael Morlani
In France, Michelle Is a Man’s Name
Lana Veenker, Eryn Goodman, Ranielle Gray (Associate)
Josiah
Jennifer Presser
Please Hold
Amanda Lenker Doyle, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington
See You Soon
Freya Krasnow
Stagiaire
Marin Hope
SHORT FORM SERIES
The Birch
Kerry Barden, Paul Schnee, Lana Veenker (Location Casting), Eryn Goodman (Location Casting), Roya Semnanian (Associate), Rachel Goldman (Associate), Ranielle Gray (Associate)
Emily’s Wonder Lab
Megan Sleeper
Love, Death & Robots
Ivy Isenberg, Natasha Vincent, Coco Kleppinger (Associate)
Mapleworth Murders
Jill Anthony Thomas, Anthony J. Kraus (Associate)
Wireless
Mary Vernieu, Raylin Sabo, Stacey Rice (Associate)
VIRTUAL THEATER
Art
Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris
Duchess! Duchess! Duchess!
JC Clementz
Manic Monologues
Stephanie Klapper
Sweat
Lindsay Brooks
Tennessee Williams’ The Night of the Iguana
Stephanie Klapper
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day