Catherine Zeta-Jones Set as Morticia in Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Series for Netflix

Netflix’s upcoming Tim Burton Addams Family drama series Wednesday has found its Morticia.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been tapped to serve as a guest star and play the matriarch in the eight-episode series from director Burton and showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar (Smallville, Into the Badlands).

Wednesday is described as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Yes Day and You grad Jenna Ortega will star as Wednesday in the live-action series. Luis Guzman (Shameless) was recently cast as Gomez, the patriarch in the Addams family.

Zeta-Jones is fresh off an arc in Fox’s Prodigal Son and counts features Chicago, Traffic and Ocean’s Twelve among her credits. She’s repped by UTA.

Burton will direct and exec produce Wednesday. Gough and Millar will exec produce alongside Andrew Mittman (The Addams Family, Alphas), Kevin Miserocchi (Tee and Charles Addams Foundation), Kayla Alpert (Code Black, Up All Night), Jonathan Glickman for Glickmania (Addams Family 2) and Gail Berman (The Addams Family, Alphas). The series hails from MGM/UA Television.