CBS’ ‘B Positive’ Overhauls Cast, Premise Ahead of Season 2

CBS’ comedy B Positive is making some big changes for its second season.

The Chuck Lorre-produced comedy will overhaul its premise and cast for its second run, focusing on the assisted living facility where Gina (Annaleigh Ashford) works. The show has upped Linda Lavin, Gary Anthony Higgins and Darryl Stephens to series regulars after they recurred last season and added six actors as recurring players.

“Having donated a kidney and saved a man’s life, Gina has learned that happiness is in the giving, not the getting,” Lorre said in a statement. “She puts this principle to work by trying to improve the lives of the elderly residents of Valley Hills, the assisted living facility where she’s been working. In the meantime, Drew (Thomas Middleditch) is struggling with a strange new feeling. Post-surgery, he’s convinced he’s in love with Gina. It’s complicated.”

The show’s first season revolved around Drew, a recently divorced therapist who needed a new kidney, and his growing friendship with Gina, a former acquaintance who turned out to be his donor. With the donation having happened at the end of last season, B Positive needed a new setting to help fuel its stories.

Season one regulars Kether Donohue, Sara Rue, Izzy G. and Terrence Terrell are all set to return.

Lavin plays Norma, a sharp-tongued Valley Hills resident and mother figure to Gina. Higgins plays Jerry, Drew’s friend from dialysis, and Stephens plays Gideon, Drew’s former dialysis nurse who’s now head of nursing at Valley Hills.

Five of the six newcomers — Hector Elizondo, Jane Seymour, Ben Vereen, Celia Weston and Jim Beaver — will play residents of Valley Hills. The sixth, Anna Maria Horsford, will recur as the facility’s administrator.

Marco Pennette (Mom) created B Positive and executive produces with Lorre. Warner Bros. TV produces.

Lavin is repped by Innovative Artists; Stephens by Metropolitan Talent Agency and Steven Simon/Landis-Simon Productions and Talent Management; Elizondo by Gersh and Teitelbaum Artists Group; Seymour by Innovative Artists and Surpin Mayersohn; Weston by Innovative Artists and Framework Entertainment; and Beaver by Artists & Representatives.