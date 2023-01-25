‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Renewed for Fifth Season on CBS

CBS is locking in all of its comedies for the 2023-24 season.

The network has renewed the Chuck Lorre-produced Bob Hearts Abishola for a fifth season. It joins breakout hit Ghosts and veteran The Neighborhood on CBS’ 2023-24 slate; Young Sheldon, also from Lorre, is in the midst of a three-year order that will take the Big Bang Theory prequel through next season.

The renewal for Bob Hearts Abishola, starring Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku as the title characters, comes on the heels of the show hitting season highs in same-day ratings on Monday (5.84 million viewers, 0.54 rating among adults 18-49). For the season, it’s averaging just under 6 million viewers over seven days, and tacks on an additional 900,000 with four additional weeks of cross-platform viewing.

In addition to Gardell and Olowofoyeku, Bob Hearts Abishola stars Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adwusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr., co-creator Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, Anthony Okungbowa and Saidah Arrika Ekulona. Lorre’s eponymous production company and Warner Bros. Television produce the series, with Lorre, Al Higgins, Yashere and Matt Ross executive producing. Lorre, Higgins, Yashere and Eddie Gorodetsky are co-creators.