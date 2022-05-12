‘Magnum P.I.’ Among Four Cancellations at CBS

Thomas Magnum has worked his last case at CBS.

The network has canceled its Magnum P.I. reboot after four seasons. The series is among four cancellations the network announced Thursday; second-year comedy B Positive and rookies Good Sam and How We Roll are also done.

The four join another second-year comedy, United States of Al (which like B Positive comes from Chuck Lorre), in getting the ax from CBS.

Barring an out-of-left-field shocker, Magnum P.I. will likely be the highest-rated series canceled this season. The Hawaii-set (and filmed) drama starring Jay Hernandez is averaging about 7.4 million viewers — which comfortably leads its Friday time period — and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 this season.

CBS Studios produces in association with Universal Television. Eric Guggenheim, Barbie Kligman, John Davis, Justin Lin and John Fox. Peter Lenkov developed the reboot and ran its first two seasons before being fired and released from an overall deal at CBS Studios.

B Positive was one of four shows Lorre had on CBS this season. With its cancellation and that of United States of Al, that number has been halved. Young Sheldon and Bob Hearts Abishola are set to return in 2022-23.

B Positive underwent a creative overhaul ahead of season two to focus more on Annaleigh Ashford’s character. Warner Bros. TV, where Lorre is based, produces the series; Lorre exec produces with Jim Patterson and Warren Bell.

Medical drama Good Sam, starring Sophia Bush, and multicamera comedy How We Roll, starring Pete Holmes, were both at the lower end of CBS’ ratings table this season. Both are from CBS Studios.

Katie Wech, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Frank Siracusa and John Weber executive produce Good Sam. How We Roll’s EPs are Mark Gross and Brian d’Arcy James; David Hollander also exec produced.

With the cancellations, CBS has now decided the fates of all of its current scripted series. The network has not yet announced any new series orders for 2022-23.

Keep track of all the network renewals, cancellations and new series orders with The Hollywood Reporter’s broadcast scorecard.