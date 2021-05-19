Skip to main content

CBS Fall 2021 Schedule: ‘Survivor’ Returns, ‘NCIS’ Gets New Home

The network will also welcome back 'CSI' and turn its Tuesday night over to Dick Wolf's 'FBI' franchise.

A still from 'Survivor'
Courtesy of CBS

CBS is relighting the Survivor torches for the 2021-22 season.

After a year off the network’s schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 41st edition of the competition series is due back in its familiar Wednesday night spot in the fall. Survivor will be joined on the night by CSI: Vegas, a revival of the procedural franchise featuring a mix of new and returning characters — and a throwback to CBS’ scheduling from 2011-14, when the two shows bookended Wednesdays. (Tough as Nails will air in between the two at 9 on Wednesdays.)

Also of note: For the first time in its history, NCIS will have a new home. The series had just a single timeslot — 8 p.m. Tuesdays — for 18 seasons but will move to 9 p.m. Mondays in the fall, leading into spinoff NCIS: Hawai’i, which features Vanessa Lachey as the first female lead in the franchise.

Related Stories

Grey's Anatomy with Ellen Pompeo, NCIS with Mark Harmon, 911 with Angela Bassett, Brooklyn Nine-Nine with Andy Samberg and Batwoman with Javicia Leslie
TV

Broadcast TV Scorecard 2021: What's New, Renewed and Canceled

Kelly Kahl
TV

CBS Chief Kelly Kahl on Franchise Building, 'CSI' Revival and Playing to Strengths

The move of NCIS gives Tuesday over to a full night of producer Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise, with newcomer FBI: International at 9 p.m. between returnees FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. Wolf will command three full nights of programming across two networks in the fall: NBC has scheduled his three Chicago shows for Wednesdays and three Law & Order series for Thursdays.

Bull, which had held the 10 p.m. Monday slot for the past three seasons, decamps to Thursdays, while SWAT will start the season on Friday nights and eventually move to 10 p.m. Sundays, likely at midseason.

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl told The Hollywood Reporter that the schedule shuffling is a “forward-looking move.”

“Putting franchises together as we’re doing with FBI is certainly one way people enjoy watching TV these days, especially linear TV,” he said. “It works, and it’s not new to us, because we’ve used our franchises to launch other shows over the years. The move of NCIS to Monday lets us take a night that was doing OK but now kind of supercharge it.”

SEAL Team, which is moving to a new home at Paramount+ (along with Evil), will start the season with a four-episode run at 10 p.m. Sunday nights. Kahl told THR that hour would likely be filled by repeats for the remainder of the fall, since in weeks when CBS has a late afternoon NFL game, the primetime schedule often gets pushed back by 30 minutes or more.

The network also has one new comedy set for fall: Ghosts stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Samantha and Jay, a couple who inherit a rundown country estate and move in, only to discover it’s inhabited by a host of spirits, including one of Samantha’s ancestors.

The back half of the season will bring medical drama Good Sam, starring Sophia Bush; comedy Smallwood, starring Pete Holmes; and dance competition Come Dance With Me, executive produced by NCIS: Los Angeles stars LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell. New seasons of Undercover Boss, The Amazing Race (pending its return to production) and Blood & Treasure are also in the wings.

CBS’ fall schedule is below. All times are ET/PT; new shows are in italics. (You can also check the schedules for ABC, Fox and NBC.)

7 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 8 p.m. 8:30 p.m. 9 p.m. 9:30 p.m. 10 p.m. 10:30 p.m.
Monday The Neighbohood Bob Hearts Abishola NCIS NCIS: Hawai’i
Tuesday FBI FBI: International FBI: Most Wanted
Wednesday Survivor Tough as Nails CSI: Vegas
Thursday Young Sheldon United States
of Al		 Ghosts B Positive Bull
Friday SWAT Magnum P.I. Blue Bloods
Saturday Encores Encores 48 Hours
Sunday 60 Minutes The Equalizer NCIS: Los Angeles SEAL Team (4 weeks)/TBD
Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad