CBS Fall 2021 Schedule: ‘Survivor’ Returns, ‘NCIS’ Gets New Home

CBS is relighting the Survivor torches for the 2021-22 season.

After a year off the network’s schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 41st edition of the competition series is due back in its familiar Wednesday night spot in the fall. Survivor will be joined on the night by CSI: Vegas, a revival of the procedural franchise featuring a mix of new and returning characters — and a throwback to CBS’ scheduling from 2011-14, when the two shows bookended Wednesdays. (Tough as Nails will air in between the two at 9 on Wednesdays.)

Also of note: For the first time in its history, NCIS will have a new home. The series had just a single timeslot — 8 p.m. Tuesdays — for 18 seasons but will move to 9 p.m. Mondays in the fall, leading into spinoff NCIS: Hawai’i, which features Vanessa Lachey as the first female lead in the franchise.

The move of NCIS gives Tuesday over to a full night of producer Dick Wolf’s FBI franchise, with newcomer FBI: International at 9 p.m. between returnees FBI and FBI: Most Wanted. Wolf will command three full nights of programming across two networks in the fall: NBC has scheduled his three Chicago shows for Wednesdays and three Law & Order series for Thursdays.

Bull, which had held the 10 p.m. Monday slot for the past three seasons, decamps to Thursdays, while SWAT will start the season on Friday nights and eventually move to 10 p.m. Sundays, likely at midseason.

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl told The Hollywood Reporter that the schedule shuffling is a “forward-looking move.”

“Putting franchises together as we’re doing with FBI is certainly one way people enjoy watching TV these days, especially linear TV,” he said. “It works, and it’s not new to us, because we’ve used our franchises to launch other shows over the years. The move of NCIS to Monday lets us take a night that was doing OK but now kind of supercharge it.”

SEAL Team, which is moving to a new home at Paramount+ (along with Evil), will start the season with a four-episode run at 10 p.m. Sunday nights. Kahl told THR that hour would likely be filled by repeats for the remainder of the fall, since in weeks when CBS has a late afternoon NFL game, the primetime schedule often gets pushed back by 30 minutes or more.

The network also has one new comedy set for fall: Ghosts stars Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Samantha and Jay, a couple who inherit a rundown country estate and move in, only to discover it’s inhabited by a host of spirits, including one of Samantha’s ancestors.

The back half of the season will bring medical drama Good Sam, starring Sophia Bush; comedy Smallwood, starring Pete Holmes; and dance competition Come Dance With Me, executive produced by NCIS: Los Angeles stars LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell. New seasons of Undercover Boss, The Amazing Race (pending its return to production) and Blood & Treasure are also in the wings.

CBS’ fall schedule is below. All times are ET/PT; new shows are in italics. (You can also check the schedules for ABC, Fox and NBC.)