CBS Fall 2022 Schedule: Comedy Pared Back, ‘Real Love Boat’ Sets Sail

The most watched network follows other broadcasters in opting for light adjustments to its primetime lineup.

SO HELP ME TODD stars Academy
'So Help Me Todd' CBS

The broadcast networks that have released their fall schedules have so far opted to tweak around the margins of their lineups rather than do a full overhaul. CBS is following suit.

The network, which is wrapping its 14th consecutive season as the most watched broadcaster, will introduce four new series to start the 2022-23 season. Three nights (Monday, Tuesday and Saturday) remain untouched from this season, and one new show will debut on Wednesday — which will feature an all-unscripted lineup — Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

“For about 20 years we’ve tried to do that,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said of the network’s preference for stability in primetime. “It’s also a good problem to have. When you have four  of the five top dramas [in total viewers] and the four top comedies, you can be smart and strategic at the same time.”

The biggest change for CBS is the scaling back of its Thursday comedy slate to one hour, after nine years of a two-hour block on that night. First-year breakout Ghosts will move back a half-hour to 8:30 p.m., following Young Sheldon. The 9 p.m. hour goes to first-year series So Help Me Todd, a legal drama with some comic elements, while CSI: Vegas moves into the 10 p.m. spot vacated by the retiring Bull. The original CSI occupied that time period for much of its 15-season run earlier this century.

CBS will launch a full night of reality programming on Wednesdays, with network staples Survivor and The Amazing Race leading into The Real Love Boat, a dating show set aboard a cruise ship.

The other new series are Fire Country, a first-responder drama that goes into the canceled Magnum P.I.’s Friday slot, and police show East New York. It will air between The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles on Sundays.

CBS has one new scripted series, a TV adaptation of True Lies, and several unscripted shows (including Tough As Nails and Secret Celebrity Renovation) on deck for later in the season.

CBS’ fall schedule is below. New series are in italics.

7 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 8 p.m. 8:30 p.m. 9 p.m. 9:30 p.m. 10 p.m. 10:30 p.m.
Monday The Neighborhood Bob Hearts Abishola NCIS NCIS: Hawai’i
Tuesday FBI FBI: International FBI: Most Wanted
Wednesday Survivor The Amazing Race The Real Love Boat
Thursday Young Sheldon Ghosts So Help Me Todd CSI: Vegas
Friday SWAT Fire Country Blue Bloods
Saturday Encores Encores 48 Hours
Sunday 60 Minutes The Equalizer East New York NCIS: Los Angeles

