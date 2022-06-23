CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates

CBS has unveiled its fall premiere dates.

The broadcast network will launch four new shows and 18 returning series with a rollout that starts in Premiere Week, on Monday, Sept. 19.

The network’s schedule is on par with its May announcement save for one change: dating series The Real Love Boat is moving from 10 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays. CBS, overseen by president Kelly Kahl, has a schedule that’s largely stable with last season on Monday, Tuesday and Saturday.

New scripted series set to launch in the fall include family legal drama So Help Me Todd, starring Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden; cop drama East New York featuring Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits; and Fire Country with Max Thieriot. Those three join The Real Love Boat on the fall schedule.

Here’s CBS’ full lineup:

Saturday, Sept. 17

10 p.m.: 48 Hours

Sunday, Sept. 18

7:30-8:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes

Monday, Sept. 19

8 p.m.: The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola

9 p.m.: NCIS

10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8 p.m. FBI

9 p.m.: FBI: International

10 p.m.: FBI Most wanted

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 p.m. Survivor

10 p.m.: The Amazing Race

Sunday, Sept. 25

8 p.m.: Big Brother (finale)

Wednesday, Sept. 28

8 p.m.: Survivor (90-minute episode)

9:30-11 p.m.: The Amazing Race (90-minute episode)

Thursday, Sept. 29

8 p.m.: Young Sheldon

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts

9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd

10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas

Sunday, Oct. 2

7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer

9:30 p.m.: East New York

Wednesday, Oct. 5

8 p.m.: Survivor

9 p.m.: The Real Love Boat

10 p.m.: The Amazing Race

Friday, Oct. 7

8 p.m.: SWAT

9 p.m.: Fire Country

10 p.m.: Blue Bloods

Sunday, Oct. 9

7 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8 p.m.: The Equalizer

9 p.m.: East New York

10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles