CBS Sets Fall Premiere Dates

CBS has unveiled its fall premiere dates.
The broadcast network will launch four new shows and 18 returning series with a rollout that starts in Premiere Week, on Monday, Sept. 19.
The network’s schedule is on par with its May announcement save for one change: dating series The Real Love Boat is moving from 10 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays. CBS, overseen by president Kelly Kahl, has a schedule that’s largely stable with last season on Monday, Tuesday and Saturday.
New scripted series set to launch in the fall include family legal drama So Help Me Todd, starring Skylar Astin and Marcia Gay Harden; cop drama East New York featuring Amanda Warren and Jimmy Smits; and Fire Country with Max Thieriot. Those three join The Real Love Boat on the fall schedule.
Here’s CBS’ full lineup:
Saturday, Sept. 17
10 p.m.: 48 Hours
Sunday, Sept. 18
7:30-8:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
Monday, Sept. 19
8 p.m.: The Neighborhood
8:30 p.m.: Bob Hearts Abishola
9 p.m.: NCIS
10 p.m.: NCIS: Hawai’i
Tuesday, Sept. 20
8 p.m. FBI
9 p.m.: FBI: International
10 p.m.: FBI Most wanted
Wednesday, Sept. 21
8 p.m. Survivor
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 p.m.: Big Brother (finale)
Wednesday, Sept. 28
8 p.m.: Survivor (90-minute episode)
9:30-11 p.m.: The Amazing Race (90-minute episode)
Thursday, Sept. 29
8 p.m.: Young Sheldon
8:30 p.m.: Ghosts
9 p.m.: So Help Me Todd
10 p.m.: CSI: Vegas
Sunday, Oct. 2
7:30 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8:30 p.m.: The Equalizer
9:30 p.m.: East New York
Wednesday, Oct. 5
8 p.m.: Survivor
9 p.m.: The Real Love Boat
10 p.m.: The Amazing Race
Friday, Oct. 7
8 p.m.: SWAT
9 p.m.: Fire Country
10 p.m.: Blue Bloods
Sunday, Oct. 9
7 p.m.: 60 Minutes
8 p.m.: The Equalizer
9 p.m.: East New York
10 p.m.: NCIS: Los Angeles
