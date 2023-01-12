‘Ghosts’ Nabs Season 3 Renewal at CBS

The hauntings will continue at CBS.

The network has given an early third season pickup to its breakout comedy Ghosts. The series, based on a BBC show of the same name, is running neck and neck with its lead-in, Young Sheldon, for the most watched comedy on TV.

“This season, executive producers Joe Port, Joe Wiseman and the brilliant cast delivered episodes that far surpassed our expectations,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “From the opening of the Woodstone B&B to epic Halloween and Christmas episodes, we have thoroughly enjoyed getting to know our Ghosts even better. Much like our viewers, we love them more each and every week. As the series continues to win fans on broadcast and streaming, we’re thrilled to bring back this touching and hilarious comedy for a third season.”

Ghosts is the second show to earn a place on CBS’ lineup for 2023-24. The network renewed first-year drama Fire Country last week.

So far this season, Ghosts is averaging 9.15 million viewers in Nielsen’s seven-day ratings, up 9 percent from the 2021-22 season. With an additional four weeks of viewing across all platforms, the show’s audience grows to 11.5 million; CBS says it’s the top comedy series on sibling streamer Paramount+ and the most streamed CBS program across Paramount+ and CBS digital apps.

CBS Studios produces Ghosts in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Port and Wiseman executive produce with Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas. Monumental Television’s Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward and Alison Owen and Angie Stephenson of BBC Studios also exec produce.