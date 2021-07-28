CBS Taps Jon Koa to Head Comedy Development

CBS has named Jon Koa to lead its comedy development team.

The former Condé Nast Entertainment and ABC executive will be executive vp comedy development for CBS Entertainment. He takes over for Julie Pernworth, who departed the broadcast network in June.

“Jon is a tremendously experienced television executive with an obvious passion for the development process,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl. “His reputation among his peers and the creative community is impeccable and he will be an extraordinary addition to the CBS team.”

Added Thom Sherman, senior executive vp programming at CBS, “It was imperative we find just the right individual to lead our comedy team. Jon has tremendous creative chops and a keen eye for spotting writing that resonates. I look forward to working closely with him.”

Koa was most recently senior vp scripted television for Condé Nast Entertainment, overseeing development of series across all platforms and mining the publisher’s magazine titles for possible TV and film properties.

Prior to that, Koa was executive director comedy programming and development at ABC from 2009-15. During his time at the network he helped launch long-running series Black-ish, The Goldbergs and Fresh Off the Boat, among others.

Koa inherits a comedy slate at CBS that includes four shows from mega-producer Chuck Lorre (Young Sheldon, Bob Hearts Abishola, B Positive and United States of Al) along with The Neighborhood and newcomers Ghosts and Smallwood.