CBS Nabs Justin Hartley Drama ‘The Never Game’ for 2023-24

CBS is getting a head start on its 2023-24 lineup.

The network has placed a series order for The Never Game, a drama starring and executive produced by This Is Us alum Justin Hartley. The series hails from Disney’s 20th Television, where Hartley and pilot director and executive producer Ken Olin both have overall deals, and is based on a novel by Jeffrey Deaver. It’s slated to debut in the 2023-24 season.

“I am overjoyed to give the first new show order for next season to this thrilling new series led by the incredibly talented Justin Hartley,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement. “The Never Game is an excellent addition to our already successful drama lineup, and since our viewers love shows with action, intrigue, mystery and complex characters, they will love The Never Game — it delivers on all fronts.”

Hartley stars as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries, while also contending with his own fractured family. The cast also includes Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene and Mary McDonnell.

CBS initially had The Never Game in its development plans for the current season, giving it a pilot production commitment in September 2021. Scheduling conflicts delayed production of the pilot, however, and it was pushed off cycle. The drama is Reisenbach’s first series order since taking over from the departing Kelly Kahl as head of CBS Entertainment.

Hartley and Olin executive produce The Never Game with writer Ben H. Winters.