CBS’ ‘The Late Show’ to Return to Ed Sullivan Theater With Full, Vaccinated Audience June 14

CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will return to The Ed Sullivan Theater on Broadway on June 14, the network said Monday morning.

All guests of the show will need to require proof that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and face masks will be optional for those in the crowd. Crew members will continue to be tested for the virus on a regular basis.

As a former Broadway theater with a capacity of over 400, The Ed Sullivan Theater hosts the live largest audience for any late night show.

It has been more than a year since Colbert’s Late Show taped from the iconic theater on Broadway between 53rd and 54th streets. Like all the other late night shows, The Late Show first went off the air for new episodes in early March of 2020, before resuming remotely March 16 as A Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Colbert has hosted 205 remotely-produced episodes of the show since the Ed Sullivan Theater shut down last year (more recent episodes have originated from a smaller set within the theater building).

Most television shows that have live audiences are either still operating without any audience at all (like Good Morning America or The Daily Show), while others have returned to their home sets with a limited audience (Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon). Thanks to newly-loosened restrictions by New York state, Colbert was able to bring back the full live audience.

“Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we made shows for an audience we couldn’t see or hear,” said Colbert. “I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch.”