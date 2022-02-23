‘MacGyver’ Profits Lawsuit Against CBS Moves Toward Trial

A profits fight over the MacGyver reboot is one step closer to trial after an L.A. judge found the dispute over whether there was a “meeting of the minds” in the mid-’80s that created an enforceable agreement is fit for a jury.

The 2018 suit stems from a TV producing deal in the mid-1980s involving actor-producer Henry Winkler, director-producer John Rich, Paramount and Major Talent Agency that preceded the original MacGyver series. After the series was rebooted in 2016, Hanzer Holdings and Arlita sued CBS claiming they were entitled to a share in profits for MTA’s work as a packaging agent in connection with the original 1985 series as its successors in interest.

In August, they filed an amended complaint, which CBS argued raised the issue of whether there was a “meeting of the minds” decades ago when it came to key terms in the agreement. CBS in December filed a motion for summary judgment arguing there was no enforceable agreement “because there was never offer and acceptance.” If the court declined to grant summary judgment on the plaintiffs’ breach of contract claim, CBS asked it to consider summary adjudication on the “tag-along” breach of implied covenant claim.

L.A. County Superior Court judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis on Tuesday denied CBS’ motion. She took the matter under submission following a morning hearing, but issued a ruling later in the day.

“CBS has not shown that there are no triable issues of material fact,” Duffy-Lewis finds, adding that plaintiffs have presented “sufficient evidence to show that there are triable issues of material facts as to whether there was a contract and whether there was a meeting of the minds.”

The trial is currently set to begin April 18.