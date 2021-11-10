CBS Sets Midseason Schedule With Few Changes

CBS will introduce a handful of shows at midseason but is mostly sticking with what worked in the fall.

The lone new entry for the network is Good Sam, a medical drama starring Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs. The first quarter of 2022 will also bring premieres of unscripted shows The Amazing Race and Undercover Boss, and the third Celebrity Big Brother will run on multiple nights in February as counter-programming to the Winter Olympics.

SWAT, which has had a resurgence on Fridays in the fall, will move to 10 p.m. Sundays to fill the spot vacated by SEAL Team, which moved to Paramount+ after a brief run on the network to start the fall.

The network’s Monday, Tuesday and Thursday lineups will remain intact in the second half of the season. All three slates have performed solidly, and they feature the three most watched new series of the fall in NCIS: Hawai’i (Monday), Ghosts (Thursday) and FBI: International (Tuesday).

The Amazing Race will open its 33rd season with a two-hour premiere on Jan. 5, leading into the debut of Good Sam. The latter is taking over the 10 p.m. Wednesday spot from CSI: Vegas, which had just a 10-episode order for this season (though it will be in the mix for a possible return in 2022-23).

Undercover Boss will take over SWAT‘s 8 p.m. Friday berth beginning Jan. 7. Primetime editions of game shows The Price Is Right and Let’s Make a Deal will help fill out the Wednesday slate later in January, and Celebrity Big Brother will debut Feb. 2 and air 14 episodes over the course of three weeks. The spring edition of Survivor is set to premiere March 9.

Smallwood, a comedy starring Pete Holmes, is still awaiting a premiere date. It’s likely to join the schedule in the spring.

CBS’ midseason premiere dates are below. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

Sunday, Jan. 2

10 p.m.: SWAT (new time period)

Wednesday, Jan. 5

8 p.m.: The Amazing Race

10 p.m.: Good Sam

Friday, Jan. 7

8 p.m.: Undercover Boss

Monday, Jan. 31

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT: Grammy Awards

Wednesday, Feb. 2

8 p.m.: Celebrity Big Brother

Wednesday, March 9

8 p.m.: Survivor