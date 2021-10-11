‘NCIS: Hawai’i,’ ‘FBI: International’ Earn Full-Season Pickups at CBS

The newest members of CBS’ NCIS and FBI franchises will stick around for a while.

The network has given full-season orders to NCIS: Hawai’i and FBI: International after the two shows have put up solid ratings numbers in the early going of the 2021-22 season. The pickup for the two dramas comes three weeks into the season; they’re the first of the nine scripted series that have premiered thus far to have their orders extended.

“These two terrific new dramas are off to a tremendous start,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl. “They have significantly strengthened and improved our lineup on their respective nights and are generating huge increases on our streaming platforms as well. We applaud the talented producers, writers and casts on their compelling storytelling and performances, which are clearly resonating with viewers.”

NCIS: Hawai’i, which features Vanessa Lachey as the first female lead in the franchise’s history, is the most watched first-year show so far this season. It’s averaging 9.3 million viewers per episode thus far, including a week of delayed viewing. That’s an 8 percent improvement on Bull‘s average in the 10 p.m. Monday slot last season.

FBI: International, meanwhile, has fit seamlessly into CBS’ all-FBI Tuesday block from producer Dick Wolf, averaging 8.79 million viewers over seven days for its first two episodes.

CBS also cheekily notes that both shows have improved their time periods by more than 300 percent over the filler the network aired at the start of last season, when the pandemic delayed the premieres of most series. (For the record, a second run of Spectrum Originals’ Manhunt: Deadly Games filled the 10 p.m. Monday spot, and repeats aired at 9 p.m. Tuesdays.)

CBS Studios produces NCIS: Hawai’i. Matt Bosack, Jan Nash and Christopher Silber executive produce. FBI: International comes from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television in association with CBS Studios. Wolf, Derek Haas, Matt Olmstead, Michael Katleman, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski are the executive producers.