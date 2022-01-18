CBS News Shuffles Executive Team With Emphasis on Streaming

CBS News is rejiggering its executive team, and placing an added emphasis on streaming in the process.

For starters, CBS has hired Anthony Galloway to serve as senior vp of CBS News streaming, overseeing all programming and production. An NBC News, Conde Nast and Vice veteran, Galloway was most recently chief content officer at The Wall Street Journal. He reports to Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations.

Meanwhile, CBS has promoted Kaci Sokoloff to vp of bookings for CBS News, leading a centralized booking unit that will encompass the TV broadcasts and streaming platforms. She had been the head of booking at CBS Mornings, and will report to Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, executive vp of Newsgathering for CBS News. And the network has hired David Reiter as ep of special events for CBS News, also reporting to Khemlani. Reiter was most recently ep of special events at ABC News.

“As we unify our organization, we’re delighted to bring together a team who will accelerate our streaming ambitions,” said Khemlani. “Anthony, Kaci and David will bolster our coverage of top news events on every platform and help us achieve a vision of a truly multiplatform, global news division.”