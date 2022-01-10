CBS News Taps Mark X. Lima as Washington Bureau Chief

CBS News is shaking up the leadership in its Washington D.C. bureau.

The network news division has named Mark X. Lima Washington bureau chief. Lima had been the West Coast bureau chief for CBS News, and he succeeds Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, who was promoted to a new corporate role overseeing all newsgathering at CBS News last November. Before joining CBS, Lima was a producer and executive at ABC News and Univision/Fusion.

Lima will report to Ciprian-Matthews, while Dell Williams fills in as interim West Coast bureau chief.

In addition, CBS Face The Nation executive producer Mary Hager will add executive editor for politics to her title, overseeing the network’s political coverage. Hager has been with CBS News’ D.C. bureau since 1991 and has led the Sunday public affairs show, now hosted by Margaret Brennan, since 2011.

Also, Matthew Mosk will join CBS News as senior investigative editorial director, overseeing political and enterprise investigations. Mosk was most recently with ABC News, where he was a senior investigative producer.

In a statement announcing the new leadership, CBS News co-president Neeraj Khemlani suggested that multiplatform expertise is just as important as TV experience.

“We are investing in the future of CBS News by continuing to strengthen our newsgathering and investigative reporting — much of which originates out of Washington,” said Khemlani. “We are putting together a strong team ahead of the midterms and presidential elections, who will bring a fresh multiplatform perspective to their respective areas and continue to make CBS News a destination for top political reporting and exclusive investigations.”

“Holding leaders accountable and raising the questions that go to the heart of the issues important to our viewers is how we can have the most impact. This team will help fuel our in-depth coverage emanating from Washington across all of our programs and platforms,” added Ciprian-Matthews.