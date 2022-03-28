CBS News to Feature The Weather Channel Reporting in Wide-Ranging Content Partnership

CBS News and The Weather Channel have struck a wide-ranging partnership that will see Weather Channel correspondents, reporting and technology featured across CBS News programming.

Byron Allen, CEO of Weather Channel owner Allen Media Group, announced the partnership on CBS Mornings Monday.

As part of the deal, weather and climate reporting from The Weather Channel, including reports from meteorologists like Jim Cantore, Stephanie Abrams and Mike Bettes, will air on CBS programs like CBS Mornings and the CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, as well as on CBS News’ streaming service.

The partnership also gives CBS access to TWC’s “Immersive Mixed Reality” technology, which can help communities visualize how the weather will impact their region.

The deal significantly increases CBS’ weather and climate reporting capabilities. CBS has meteorologists at its local stations but does not have a national weather correspondent or meteorologist, as its competitors at ABC News and NBC News do. Meanwhile, The Weather Channel gets a significant national platform for its talent and reporting.

“By bringing together CBS News and the Weather Channel’s weather teams and virtual view technology, we will not only be able to forecast the weather but show viewers what it’s really going to look like,” Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said in a statement. “This is a holistic partnership that brings together the scale of both companies’ reporting teams, technologies and audiences. In addition to the virtual forecasts and live reporting, we will also collaborate on field reporting and pair our investigative teams to expand our environmental investigative efforts.”

“This year, the Weather Channel celebrates its 40th anniversary, and there’s never been a more important time to provide viewers cutting-edge visual presentations and compelling storytelling about our weather,” added Allen. “This new collaboration is designed to offer the CBS News audience the most innovative weather reporting, as well as greater reach for the Weather Channel’s brand. CBS News and the Weather Channel will work closely together to explore and investigate issues related to climate and our environment.”