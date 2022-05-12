Cops, Firefighters, Lawyers Score CBS Series Pickups

CBS is staying in its drama wheelhouse with its new series orders for the 2022-23 season.

The network has picked up a trio of shows — a police series called East New York, first-responder drama Fire Country and a legal dramedy titled So Help Me Todd. On the flip side, however, sources say the network has passed on all of its comedy pilots, which will leave CBS with just four comedies on its roster headed into next season. A remake of the network’s 1990s-early 2000s series Early Edition won’t move forward either.

East New York comes from Warner Bros. TV and creators William Finkelstein (The Good Fight, NYPD Blue) and Mike Flynn (Queen Sugar, Big Sky). It centers on Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren), the newly promoted deputy inspector for the titular working-class Brooklyn neighborhood. She heads a diverse group of officers and detectives, some of whom are reluctant to deploy her creative methods in the midst of social upheaval and the early seeds of gentrification.

Kevin Rankin, Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Lavel Schley and Olivia Luccardi also star. Finkelstein and Flynn executive produce with director Michael M. Robin of Skyemac Productions and Christine Holder and Mark Holder of Wonder Street. Skyemac’s Andrew Maher is a co-exec producer.

Fire Country (formerly Cal Fire) is inspired by star and executive producer Max Thieriot’s (SEAL Team) experience growing up in a fire-prone area of Northern California. It follows a young convict who, in search of a shorter sentence, returns to his hometown to work with other inmates and a group of elite firefighters.

Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer round out the cast of the CBS Studios drama.

Thieriot shares story credit on the pilot with Joan Rater and Tony Phelan (Grey’s Anatomy), who wrote the telelplay. All three executive produce with David Grae and Jerry Bruckheimer Television’s Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. James Strong directed and exec produced the pilot.

So Help Me Todd, also from CBS Studios, stars Skylar Astin (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) as a talented but directionless private investigator who reluctantly takes a job with his mother (Marcia Gay Harden), a successful attorney who’s reeling from the recent end of her marriage. Madeline Wise, Tristen J. Winger, Inga Schlingmann and Rosa Arredondo round out the cast.

Scott Prendergast (FX’s Wilfred) wrote the pilot and will executive produce with showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro (Salvation, Charmed) and Stage 29 Productions’ Dr. Phil McGraw, Jay McGraw and Julia Eisenman. Amy York Rubin directs and exec produces the pilot.

CBS opted not to pick up any of its four comedy pilots — single-camera shows The Hug Machine and Rust Belt News and multicams Sober Companion and Unplanned in Akron. That will leave the network with its smallest comedy slate in years, with returnees Bob Hearts Abishola, Ghosts, The Neighborhood and Young Sheldon the only half-hours currently set for next season.

On the drama side, a TV adaptation of James Cameron’s True Lies — which is a midseason possibility — and The Never Game, starring This Is Us’ Justin Hartley, are still alive. The latter was moved off cycle due to scheduling conflicts.

