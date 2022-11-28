CBS Publicity Exec Scott Grogin Departing

Another veteran CBS executive is departing the network.

Scott Grogin, executive vp communications at the broadcaster, is set to leave CBS after six years there. His departure will follow that of CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, who is exiting after 26 years at the network, the past five as head of the entertainment division.

Grogin joined CBS in 2016 from Fox, first working for the syndication arm of the network before moving to CBS Entertainment in 2018. He led PR around ratings and research, labor and legal issues and executive announcements. Following his departure from CBS, Grogin plans to move into consulting work.

“Scott has elevated our ratings coverage over the past five years, providing the media with new looks and angles that showcase the full breadth of the CBS audience in a multi-platform world,” CBS communications chief Chris Ender said in a statement. “He possesses true superhero-like PR powers, such as laser-fast writing skills, the ability to break down complex business issues and communicate them clearly, and the agility to deliver press information for inquiring journalists Monday through Sunday — from locations such as doctors’ offices, bar mitzvahs and the 18th hole at Moorpark Country Club. Scott’s PR skills and media relationships are broad, his Texas heart is big, and I’m extremely grateful for his significant contributions to our comms team.”

Prior to joining CBS, Grogin spent 15 years at Fox, rising to senior vp of corporate communications. His career also includes stints at NBC, Universal Studios and Rachel McCallister and Associates.

