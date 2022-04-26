‘Blue Bloods’ Renewed for 13th Season at CBS

CBS’ Friday night staple Blue Bloods will stay on the case for another season.

The network has renewed the CBS Studios-produced show, one of its longest-running and most popular, for a 13th season in 2022-23. The pickup comes 10 days before Blue Bloods airs its 12th season finale on May 6 and three weeks ahead of CBS parent Paramount Global’s May 18 upfront presentation.

“America’s favorite first family of law enforcement is back for season 13,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl in a statement. “The Reagans possess an incredible bond with audiences literally everywhere and on every platform. And in its 12th season, with over 250 episodes, Blue Bloods not only continues to dominate in the ratings but excels at an exceptionally high creative level.”

Among CBS’ current scripted fare, Blue Bloods’ 12 seasons trails only NCIS (19 seasons) and NCIS: Los Angeles (13) in terms of longevity. The Tom Selleck-led police and family drama is averaging 9.81 million viewers per episode this season (with seven days of delayed viewing), ranking fourth among all broadcast series (excluding sports) this season.

Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray star along with Selleck. Kevin Wade executive produces with Ian Biederman, Brian Burns, Siobhan Byrne-O’Connor, Dan Truly and Selleck.

Blue Bloods joins a number of veteran series — The Amazing Race, Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS, NCIS: LA, The Neighborhood, Survivor, SWAT, Tough As Nails and Young Sheldon — and rookies CSI: Vegas, Ghosts, NCIS: Hawai’i and Secret Celebrity Renovation — on CBS’ slate for the 2022-23 season.

