‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Scores 2-Year Renewal at CBS

CBS’ daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful is about to celebrate its 35th anniversary. The network is ensuring the show will make to at least the 37th.

CBS has picked up two additional seasons of the long-running soap, which will take The Bold and the Beautiful through 2023-24. The pickup comes three weeks before the 35th anniversary of its series premiere on March 23, 1987.

Soap opera titans William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell created the series. Their son, Bradley Bell, has served as head writer and executive producer since 1992. Two original cast members, Katherine Kelly Lang and John McCook, are still with the series.

For 35 years, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of our No. 1 daytime lineup,” said Margot Wain, senior vp daytime programs at CBS Entertainment. “Congratulations to our talented cast and crew, as well as Bradley Bell, who have made this show a creative and ratings success, and thank you to B&B’s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unrivaled.”

Said Bell, “35 years ago, I would have never imagined what was in store. Since our premiere in 1987, it’s been a fantastic journey and incredible experience for all of us. We would not be here if not for the invaluable support of CBS and our millions of fans around the globe for their loyalty and support.”

The Bold and the Beautiful has aired 8,734 episodes to date and won and 100 Daytime Emmys. It’s also the youngest of the four current network daytime soaps: Fellow CBS series The Young and the Restless is in its 49th season, while NBC’s Days of Our Lives (season 57) and ABC’s General Hospital (season 59) have been on for well over half a century.

The show will mark its 35th anniversary with a special standalone episode on March 24 that’s dedicated to Lang’s character, Brooke Logan, and five of her greatest loves. Former cast members Jack Wagner and Winsor Harmon are set to return for the episode, which will also feature current regulars McCook, Don Diamont and Thorsten Kaye.