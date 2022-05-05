‘The Equalizer’ Nabs Two-Season Renewal at CBS

CBS is plotting a longer-term future for The Equalizer.

The network has renewed the drama starring Queen Latifah for two more seasons, which will take The Equalizer through its fourth year in 2023-24.

“The Equalizer continues to pack a powerful punch on Sunday nights, and we’re thrilled to have it back for two more seasons,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive vp programming at CBS Entertainment. “The success of The Equalizer is due to the sum of its parts — an outstanding cast led by the superb Queen Latifah, plus the exceptional creative team that has continued to evolve their storytelling with a compelling mix of everyday justice, family dynamics and real-world issues that connect and resonate with audiences.”

The series, an update of the 1980s CBS drama of the same title (later adapted for two feature films starring Denzel Washington), stars Queen Latifah as a former CIA operative who uses her skills to help people who have nowhere else to turn. Tory Kittles, Adam Goldberg, Liza Lapira, Laya DeLeon Hayes and Lorraine Toussaint also star.

The Equalizer earlier this season dropped Chris Noth from its cast after the actor was accused of sexual assault by two women (Noth has denied the allegations). His character was written out of the show.

Universal Television produces the series in association with CBS Studios. The executive producers are Andrew Marlowe, Terri Edda Miller, Dana Owens (Queen Latifah), John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim (co-creator of the 1980s series), Shakim Compere and Joseph C. Wilson. Wilson and Adam Glass will be co-showrunners for season three.

The Equalizer joins fellow CBS veterans Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, SWAT and Young Sheldon, along with rookies CSI: Vegas, Ghosts and NCIS: Hawai’i, in earning a place on the network’s 2022-23 schedule.

