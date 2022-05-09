CBS’ ‘FBI’ Franchise Scores 2-Year Renewal

CBS is betting big on its FBI franchise.

The network has picked up all three shows from megaproducer Dick Wolf — and not just for one season. The three series — flagship show FBI and spinoffs FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International — have all received two-season renewals that will take them through the 2023-24 season.

The multi-year pickups will take FBI through its sixth season, Most Wanted through its fifth and rookie International to its third.

“The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our No. 1 lineup,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl. “They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams. I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories.”

FBI averages 10.35 million viewers per episode (including a week of delayed viewing), second among network entertainment series (to CBS’ NCIS) this season. Most Wanted (8.85 million) and International (8.31 million) are both in the top 15.

“Everybody who works on these three shows is over the moon about the multi-year pickups,” said Wolf, who created the franchise and executive produces all three shows. “We are all incredibly grateful to CBS and our partners at Universal Television and CBS Studios. And I personally would like to thank the incredible casts, talented writers and dedicated producers, not to mention three crews who never missed an airdate despite the difficulties of producing full seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Universal TV, where Wolf is based, and CBS Studios produce the FBI franchise. Wolf and Wolf Entertainment’s Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are executive producers of all three series. Rick Eid and Alex Chapple are EPs of the flagship show; Derek Haas, Matt Olmstead and Michael Katleman exec produce International; and David Hudgins and Todd Arnow on EPs on Most Wanted.

With the FBI pickups, seven of the nine scripted series Wolf has on the broadcast networks are set to return in 2022-23. NBC’s Chicago trio and Law & Order: SVU are all in the second year of three-season pickups doled out in 2020. NBC has yet to make decisions on the revival of the Law & Order mothership and L&O: Organized Crime, but both are considered safe bets.

