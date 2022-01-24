‘Ghosts’ Scares Up Season 2 Renewal at CBS

CBS is solidifying its comedy lineup for the 2022-23 season.

The network has picked up first-year breakout Ghosts for a second season and renewed its Monday block of The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola as well. The three series join Young Sheldon, which is in the first year of a three-season pickup, on CBS’ roster next season.

Led by Young Sheldon, the four shows are the most watched comedies on TV for the current season.

“We’re thrilled to bring back television’s four most-watched comedies for next season, and I’m proud of the incredible team that maintains CBS’ position as the clear leader in comedy,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl. “Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, together with a breakout cast and exceptional writers, have done a superb job of adapting Ghosts for the U.S. and absolutely making it their own. This smart and charming show is delivering new creative highs, not to mention scaring up new audience highs, every week. And on Mondays, the perfect pairing of The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola continues to deftly blend belly laughs with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, thanks to these exceptionally talented actors and outstanding creative teams.”

Based on a British series of the same name, Ghosts has performed solidly from the start for CBS; it’s averaging 8.06 million viewers per episode with a week of delayed viewing, trailing only Young Sheldon’s 9.18 million viewers among comedies this season. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar star in the comedy from CBS Studios, Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Port and Wiseman serve as showrunners.

Ghosts is the third rookie series to score a renewal for 2022-23, joining NBC’s La Brea and CBS’ CSI: Vegas.

The Neighborhood, currently in its fourth season, and Bob Hearts Abishola, in its third, each average about 6.6 million viewers per episode. That’s good for third and fourth place among comedies this season.

The Neighborhood tapped Meg DeLoatch as showrunner for season four after creator Jim Reynolds exited the show following complaints about his leadership of the series. The show starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield is produced by CBS Studios.

Warner Bros. TV and Chuck Lorre Productions are behind Bob Hearts Abishola. Lorre and Al Higgins executive produce, with co-creator and cast member Gina Yashere as co-EP.