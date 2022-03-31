All 3 ‘NCIS’ Series Renewed at CBS

The NCIS franchise as currently constituted will remain intact for the 2022-23 season.

CBS has picked up all three series — flagship NCIS, long-running spinoff NCIS: Los Angeles and newcomer NCIS: Hawai’i — for next season. NCIS will hit its landmark 20th season in 2022-23, while Los Angeles will enter its 14th season and Hawai’i its second.

“NCIS, one of the most popular and enduring series in the world, and fan favorite NCIS: Los Angeles have been hugely successful on the CBS schedule for years,” said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl in a statement. “With the strong new addition of NCIS: Hawai’i, we are able to expand the strength of this formidable franchise across our schedule. We couldn’t be more excited to have all three talented casts and creative teams back to bring more compelling NCIS stories to viewers in the U.S. and around the globe.”

By the end of this season, the franchise will have aired more than 900 episodes (including NCIS: New Orleans, which wrapped a seven-season run last year). A localized version of the show set in Sydney, Australia, is set to premiere in 2023.

NCIS weathered the departure of long-time lead actor Mark Harmon early in this season and remains the most watched entertainment series on broadcast TV. It’s drawing 11.11 million viewers per episode this season, according to the most current Nielsen averages.

NCIS: Hawai’i — which features the brand’s first female lead in Vanessa Lachey — is averaging 8.29 million viewers, putting it neck and neck with CBS’ FBI: International for the most watched rookie drama this season. NCIS: LA clocks in at 7.27 million viewers per episode.

The three shows join fellow drama CSI: Vegas and comedies Bob Hearts Abishola, Ghosts, The Neighborhood and Young Sheldon on CBS’ slate for 2022-23.

CBS Studios produces the NCIS franchise. Steven D. Binder, Chas. Floyd Johnson, Mark Horowitz, Mark Harmon, Scott Williams, David North and Donald P. Bellisario executive produce the flagship series. NCIS: LA is exec produced by R. Scott Gemmill, John P. Kousakis, Frank Military and Kyle Harimoto. The EPs on NCIS: Hawai’i are Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, Christopher Silber and Larry Teng.

Keep track of renewals, cancellations and new series orders with The Hollywood Reporter’s 2022 broadcast scorecard.