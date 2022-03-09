‘Survivor,’ ‘Amazing Race’ Renewed at CBS

CBS is solidifying its lineup for the 2022-23 season, handing out renewals to four unscripted series.

Network mainstays Survivor and The Amazing Race will return next season, as will competition series Tough as Nails and home makeover series Secret Celebrity Renovation. The four shows join five scripted series — drama CSI: Vegas and comedies Bob Hearts Abishola, Ghosts, The Neighborhood and Young Sheldon — on CBS’ 2022-23 roster.

The renewals will take Survivor through its 44th season and The Amazing Race to its 34th edition. Tough as Nails will run through its fifth season, as a fourth has already completed production, and Secret Celebrity Renovation is headed into its second season.

Survivor returned from a COVID-induced, year-long hiatus in the fall and currently ranks among the top 25 shows on TV this season with an average of about 7.6 million viewers (including a week of delayed viewing). The show begins its 42nd edition Wednesday night; per usual, CBS will air two cycles of the competition during the 2022-23 season.

Mark Burnett, host Jeff Probst, Matt VanWagenen, Kahaia Pearson and Jesse Jensen executive produce Survivor. It’s produced by S.E.G. Holdco Inc.

Phil Keoghan hosts and executive produces both The Amazing Race and Tough as Nails. The former wrapped its 33rd season a week ago with an average of 5.42 million viewers. Season three of Tough as Nails, which ran in the fall, brought in 3.57 million viewers per episode.

Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Worldrace Productions produce The Amazing Race in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions. Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo and Phil Keoghan are the EPs.

Tough as Nails comes from Raquel Productions Inc. in association with Tough House Productions Inc. Keoghan exec produces with Louise Keoghan and Terry Castagnola.

Secret Celebrity Renovation, hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner, follows celebs as they give (and take part in) a surprise home remodel for someone who had an impact on their lives. The series premiered in the summer and averaged 2.72 million viewers per episode.

Juma Entertainment produces. Robert Horowitz, Brady Connell and Peter DeVita are the EPs.

