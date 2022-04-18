Skip to main content

‘The Talk’ Renewed for 13th Season on CBS

The daytime show's hosts announced the pickup on Monday's show.

Hosts of The Talk on CBS
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O'Connell & Natalie Morales of 'The Talk' Courtesy of Cliff Lipson/CBS

CBS will stick with The Talk for another year.

The network has renewed the daytime show for a 13th season, its hosts announced during Monday’s installment. All five hosts — Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood — are slated to return. Executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews will also stay with the show next season.

The five hosts returning is something of a newsworthy development for The Talk, which has undergone a great deal of turnover in front of the camera in the past few years.

Morales, a long-time NBC News correspondent and anchor, and American Ninja Warrior co-host Gbajabiamila joined the show this season after the departures of Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth. O’Connell is also less than a year into the job, having joined in July 2021, a few months after Sharon Osbourne was let go following an on-air argument with Underwood and allegations of racist comments from former co-hosts Holly Robinson Peete and Leah Remini.

Kloots joined the show in early 2021 along with Welteroth. Underwood is the longest-serving host on the panel, having joined in season two.

Gray and Matthews executive produce The Talk. Ed Horwitz, Steve Cunniff, Anjeanette Taylor are co-exec producers.

Watch the renewal announcement below.

