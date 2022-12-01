CBS Studios Expands Int’l Co-Production Slate With ‘Gold Diggers‘ in Australia and ’Electric Years’ in Europe

Paramount Global’s CBS Studios has expanded its international co-production slate with Gold Diggers, a series for Australia’s ABC, and Electric Years, a drama set near the border between Spain and France.

David Stapf, president of CBS Studios, shared the news in London on Thursday.

Gold Diggers is produced by CBS Studios with The Alliance, a joint venture of Stampede Ventures and Kojo Studios, and is set in the 1850s Gold Rush in Australia. “Thousands of men from around the world flock to the arse-end of the country to hit the jackpot, and so do two women in search of their own jackpot: newly rich idiots,” according to a plot description. “Gert, a heavy-drinking sociopath, and Marigold, her virginal, dummy sister, are willing to do anything or anyone to get their fortune; but first they must suffer the lads, lice and lechery of outback Australia.”

Electric Years, produced by Dynamo in association with CBS Studios, is created by Fernando Navarro and Cristian Conti, and directed by Kike Maillo. “While hiding near the French/Spanish border, Campano, a mysterious wanderer and fugitive on the run, turns a group of artists into sophisticated art thieves,” according to a plot description. “Campano and his gang must stay one step ahead of law enforcement, Europe’s changing tides and a burgeoning Spanish drug cartel.”

Stapf said the company was “thrilled to build on our international co-production slate” with partners like Stampede Ventures, The Alliance, Kojo Studios and Dynamo. “These premium scripted series have the ability to travel to a broad global audience through the themes and characters and we look forward to sharing these relevant stories with viewers.”

Added Lindsey Martin, vp of international co-productions and development at CBS Studios: “Working with these talented producers allows us to support diverse talent in front of and behind the camera while helping to tell entertaining stories that authentically reflect the world around us.”

The series will be distributed internationally outside of their local regions by Paramount Global Content Distribution.