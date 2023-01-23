‘The Neighborhood’ Nabs Season 6 Pickup at CBS

CBS is putting down deeper roots in The Neighborhood.

The broadcaster has renewed The Neighborhood for a sixth season in 2023-24. The show is currently filming its 100th episode, which will air later this season. The series is the second longest-running current comedy on CBS, behind Young Sheldon.

“The Neighborhood has become a hit by not only delivering laughs but by telling stories of cultural impact,” said CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach in a statement. “From gentrification to Black Lives Matter, to addiction and pregnancy loss, the incredible writers and this amazing cast push boundaries and endlessly entertain us. As they film their 100th episode this week, directed by Cedric the Entertainer, we are thrilled to announce that we are welcoming this outstanding series back for a sixth season.”

The multi-camera comedy from CBS Studios averages 6.13 million viewers per episode with a week of delayed viewing. It grows to 7.3 million with an additional four weeks of viewing across all platforms and is the top-rated comedy on all of TV among Black viewers.

Cedric the Entertainer — who’s also an executive producer — stars with Max Greenfield, Beth Behrs, Tichina Arnold, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears and Hank Greenspan. The show’s other EPs are Bill Martin, Mike Schiff, Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling and Eric Rhone.

The Neighborhood joins fellow comedy Ghosts and first-year drama Fire Country in securing a place on CBS’ 2023-24 schedule.