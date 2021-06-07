CBS’ ‘The Neighborhood’ Taps Meg DeLoatch as Showrunner

CBS has found a new showrunner for its comedy The Neighborhood.

Meg DeLoatch (Netflix’s Family Reunion) will take the reins of the series from creator Jim Reynolds, who exited at the end of the 2020-21 season, the show’s third, amid reports of complaints about his leadership of the show, particularly with regard to race-related issues. Two of the CBS Studios show’s Black writers exited after finishing season three.

The series revolves around the relationship between a Black family and their white neighbors, who move into a part of Pasadena historically populated by African American families.

The Neighborhood, which was renewed for a fourth season in February, has become one of CBS’ more successful comedies. The series, which stars Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield, averaged about 6.8 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 this season.

DeLoatch created and serves as showrunner of Family Reunion, whose second season debuted in April. Should it be picked up for a third, DeLoatch would remain an executive producer but hand over showrunning duties.

DeLoatch also created UPN’s Eve and has worked on Raven’s Home, Fuller House, VH1’s Single Ladies, One on One and Family Matters, among others. She is repped by Gersh and Morris Yorn.

Aaron Kaplan, Dana Honor, Wendi Trilling, Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhone also exec produce The Neighborhood.