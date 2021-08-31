‘CBS This Morning’ to Get New Name: ‘CBS Mornings’

There’s a new morning coming to CBS.

The broadcast network plans to rebrand its morning show CBS This Morning as CBS Mornings beginning Sept. 7, aiming for a consistent brand across its daily news lineup, which also includes CBS Saturday Morning and the long-running CBS Sunday Morning. The rebrand comes amid a larger refresh for the program, which launched in 2012 as a successor to The Early Show.

In addition to the name change, CBS Mornings is swapping out co-hosts, with former NFL star Nate Burleson joining Gayle King and Tony Dkoupil at the anchor table, replacing Anthony Mason. It will also be switching studios, leaving its ground-floor perch at the CBS Broadcast Center on the west side of Manhattan for a second-floor studio at ViacomCBS’ corporate headquarters in Times Square (it is the same studio that housed MTV’s Total Request Live many years ago). The Saturday show will also originate from the new studio.

CBS Mornings joins ABC’s Good Morning America in Times Square, with NBC’s Today show just a few blocks north in Rockefeller Plaza.

If anything, CBS is trying to, in the words of Neeraj Khemlani, the president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, bring “a little bit of CBS Sunday Morning — every morning — on CBS Mornings.” CBS Sunday Morning, anchored by Jane Pauley, has been the number one Sunday morning news program for 20 years, while its weekday counterparts have often played second fiddle to the ABC and NBC broadcasts.

“All CBS News morning broadcasts will now be part of the same family, with a focus on original reporting and exquisite storytelling, connected by the sound of the iconic trumpet music and an ethos of optimism that carries all the way through to the sunshine logo itself,” added Khemlani.