Cecilia Vega Jumps From ABC News to CBS’ ’60 Minutes’

In a significant move, ABC News chief White House correspondent Cecilia Vega is departing the network to join CBS News, where she will be a correspondent on 60 Minutes.

Vega, a veteran TV anchor and correspondent, has previously anchored shows like Good Morning America and the weekend edition of ABC’s World News Tonight. She will begin reporting for CBS in the spring and will continue to be based out of Washington D.C.

Now in its 55th season, 60 Minutes is the most-watched news program on TV and one of the most-watched non-NFL broadcasts (though it often benefits from an NFL lead-in).

The show’s lineup of correspondents includes some of the most recognizable names in TV news, including CBS Evening News anchor Noah O’Donnell, former CBS Evening News anchor Scott Pelley, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and TV legends Lesley Stahl and Bill Whitaker.

“Cecilia Vega is a sensational reporter and storyteller,” 60 Minutes executive producer Bill Owens said in a statement. “I have admired her work for a long, long time and couldn’t be more excited to welcome her to 60 Minutes. Her new colleagues couldn’t agree more.”

“This is a dream come true,” added Vega. “I am beyond honored to join the ranks of this legendary show and to work alongside the best reporters in journalism.”