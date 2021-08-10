Cecily Strong’s Jeanine Pirro to Bowen Yang’s Titanic Iceberg: The Best Sketches of ‘SNL”s Emmy-Nominated Stars

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
In its 46th season, Saturday Night Live kept audiences laughing through a pandemic, a seemingly never-ending presidential election and an insurrection. It also boasted a huge cast — 15 repertory and five featured players — which has audiences wondering if the next season will launch without many returning favorites. Among the NBC sketch comedy series’ 21 Emmy nominations, five castmembers scored noms in supporting categories. THR rounds up the best moments from their submitted episodes
AIDY BRYANT
In a cold open sketch, Britney Spears (Chloe Fineman) invites scandal-ridden stars to apologize on a talk show called “Oops, You Did It Again.” Bryant gives a showstopping performance as Ted Cruz, fresh from his Cancún vacation while his snow-pummeled home state suffers mass power outages. The Shrill star’s weaselly take on the Texas senator puts her physical comedy chops on full display.
Related Stories
KATE MCKINNON
McKinnon impersonated Dr. Anthony Fauci this season, but she also gave a memorable performance as the fictional Dr. Wayne Wenowdis on “Weekend Update.” It’s precisely the type of off-kilter character work (punctuated by the actress breaking character in existential dread) that has made the two-time Emmy-winning McKinnon one of SNL‘s brightest stars during her 10-year run.
CECILY STRONG
Strong raised suspicions she’s leaving SNL when she reprised her signature character Judge Jeanine Pirro in the season finale. What begins as a rant about the U.S.-Mexico border becomes a mission to drench Colin Jost in as much red wine as possible. Strong tops off her performance by singing “My Way” from a dunk-tank-sized box of wine. If she’s indeed leaving, it was as great a sendoff as they come.
KENAN THOMPSON
In the sketch “Hailstorm,” SNL‘s longest-tenured castmember and co-star McKinnon play elderly co-workers who appear on the local news to discuss a storm and instead end up dishing about their love affair. His character delivers the sketch’s funniest line when a news anchor (Alex Moffat) informs him that his wife is missing and he cheerfully replies, “Is that right? Probably dead, though.”
BOWEN YANG
Anyone wondering how Yang became the first featured player in SNL history to score an Emmy nom should look no further than his portrayal of the iceberg that sank the Titanic. In a “Weekend Update” segment, Yang plays the ice chunk as a prototypically self-involved millennial looking to promote his “hyperpop EDM new disco fantasia” album, inexplicably (yet hilariously) titled Music.
This story first appeared in the Aug. 4 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
Mare of Easttown
Jean Smart’s Costumes in ‘Hacks,’ ‘Mare of Easttown’ Are as Different as Her Performances
-
The Queen's Gambit
From the 1800s to the ’80s: How the Costumes of ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘The Crown’ and More Take Viewers Through Time
-
-
Lovecraft Country
Jurnee Smollett Reflects on Landing ‘Full House’ Role at Age 4 and Finding Her “Janet Jackson Moment”
-