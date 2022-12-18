×
Cecily Strong Leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’

The Dec. 17 episode will be her last on the sketch show, which she joined in 2012.

Cecily Strong Tammy the Trucker
Cecily Strong as Tammy the Trucker on 'Saturday Night Live' Will Heath/NBC

Cecily Strong is the latest castmember to depart NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

Strong’s final show is Saturday night’s edition. She appeared as Kimberly Guilfoyle in the cold open. The news of her departure was announced Saturday on SNLs social media accounts (see below).

She joined the sketch show, executive produced by Lorne Michaels, in 2012, its 38th season. Over the years, she created such characters as “The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With at a Party” and impersonated such celebrities as Kendall Jenner, Megyn Kelly and Liz Cheney.

It’s understood that the plan had been for Strong to return for only the first half of the current season. Fans had noticed her absence from the opening credits of the season premiere in October, but at the time she was appearing in The Search for Signs of Intelligent Life in the Universe at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles and thus was unable to tape SNL in New York.

Strong next stars in the second season of AppleTV+ Schmigadoon!, which is also executive produced by Michaels. She also took a hiatus from SNL while filming that series.

Strong follows on the heels of other castmembers who have recently left SNL, including Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Pete Davidson.

Saturday night’s SNL features host Austin Butler and musical guest Lizzo.

