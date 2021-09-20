Cedric the Entertainer Kicks Off Emmys With TV-Inspired Cover of Biz Markie’s “Just a Friend”

Cedric the Entertainer kicked off the 2021 Emmy Awards with a nostalgic vibe, using Biz Markie’s classic “Just A Friend” to pay homage to this year’s nominees, mixing in references to nominated shows Ted Lasso and The Crown with rapping help from LL Cool J, Lil Dicky and, perhaps most surprisingly, Rita Wilson.

With the refrain “TV, you’ve got what I need,” the actor and comedian got nominees like Brendan Hunt, Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson singing along to the chorus of the classic rap song, changing the lyrics to reflect TV’s biggest night. The opening number was also a homage to Biz Markie; the pioneering rapper died in July at age 57, and Cedric the Entertainer shouted “RIP Biz Markie” as the segment ended.

In his opening monologue, star of CBS’ “The Neighborhood” noted the strict COVD-19 protocols, which included the requirement that all attendees be vaccinated, and poked fun at Nicki Minaj’s bizarre and debunked comments in which she blamed the vaccine for making one of her cousin’s friends have enlarged testicles and impotent: “I did not have a reaction like Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend, okay.”

He also joked about a hierarchy in vaccines, saying: “I got Pfizer, you know what I’m saying? Because I’m bougie,” later calling the Johnson & Johnson vaccine the “T.J. Maxx” of the lot.

Cedric the Entertainer also referenced the ongoing drama surrounding the host search for Jeopardy!: “Lock the doors, we’re not leaving till we find a new host for Jeopardy!“

He also mentioned multiple nominee The Crown. “As great as The Crown is, it pales in comparison to the real monarchy,” he joked. On Meghan Markle’s “hold” on Prince Harry, Cedric quipped: “He renounced his throne quicker than Eddie Murphy did in Coming to America.”

The event was broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ and included for the first time an ADA-compliant ramp designed for disabled members of the entertainment industry to access the Emmys stage.