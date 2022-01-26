Disney Names Chad Matthews President of ABC Owned Television Stations

- Share this article on Facebook
The Walt Disney Co. has found a new leader for its 8 local TV stations.
Chad Matthews, the president and GM of WABC New York, will assume oversight of all the ABC-owned TV stations, effective immediately. Those stations include WABC, KABC Los Angeles, and stations in Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Fresno, and Raleigh-Durham.
In his new role he will report to Debra OConnell, president of networks for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. Matthews succeeds Wendy McMahon, who left the company last year to become co-president of CBS News and Stations.
Matthews had been with WABC since 2000, though he also worked for NBC-owned WTVJ from 2012-2017, re-joining WABC that year.
“Chad is an exceptional leader who has a track record of success, always championing innovative content and storytelling, super serving our viewers with programs that have a meaningful impact on the community overall, and achieving and maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence while driving enormous success across linear and digital platforms,” said OConnell in a statement. “His strategic vision, passion for local news, forward thinking roll-up your sleeves attitude and commitment to teamwork are among the many attributes that will ensure that under his leadership our Owned Television Stations will continue to thrive.”
