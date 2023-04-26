Chad Michael Murray, Scott Patterson Return to The CW in Canadian Import ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’

The CW is shoring up its schedule for fall 2023 — and bringing a couple of familiar faces back to the network.

The broadcaster has partnered with Canadian network CTV and Fremantle on Sullivan’s Crossing, a family drama about a neurosurgeon (Morgan Kohan of Hallmark’s When Hope Calls) who returns to her small hometown in the wake of a professional scandal. Gilmore Girls alum Scott Patterson and former One Tree Hill lead Chad Michael Murray (who also had a role on Gilmore Girls) also star.

The series, based on novels by Virgin River author Robyn Carr, will air on The CW in the fall. It’s currently midway through its 10-episode run on CTV.

“Sullivan’s Crossing is an emotionally rich, authentic family drama that will immediately resonate with audiences thanks to an incredible cast and relatable themes of self-reflection, second chances and the power of community,” said Brad Schwartz, The CW’s president of entertainment. “Alongside a breakout performance from Morgan Kohan, it is incredibly special to bring Chad and Scott back home to The CW.”

Under new owners Nexstar, The CW is expected to rely on lower-cost, acquired series like Sullivan’s Crossing for a significant part of its primetime schedule. Only one of the network’s current scripted series, All American, has been renewed for 2023-24 with less than a month to go before the network announces its slate for next season.

Sullivan’s Crossing will also help ensure The CW has at least one scripted show ready to go for the fall should a Writers Guild of America strike disrupt the normal flow of production in the U.S.

Roma Roth (Virgin River) serves as showrunner and executive produces with Christopher E. Perry, Fremantle’s Michela Di Mondo and Hilary Martin and Reel World Management.