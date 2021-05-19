‘Chad’ Renewed for Season 2 at TBS

Chad is returning to TBS.

The Nassim Pedrad comedy series has been renewed for a second season, the WarnerMedia-backed basic-cable network announced Wednesday as part of its upfront presentation.

The comedy, which bowed in April following a years-long development process that saw the series move from Fox, will see Max Searle (Dave, The Ranch, Two and a Half Men) join its ranks as co-showrunner alongside creator and star Pedrad.

The single-camera comedy stars Pedrad as a 14-year-old pubescent Persian boy navigating his first year of high school on a quest to become popular. The series is exec produced by 3 Arts and counts Oly Obst and Rob Rosell among its exec producers.

Also returning for additional seasons is TBS’ Wipeout revival from Endemol Shine North America with host and exec producer John Cena; and TruTV’s Fast Foodies, from Warner Bros. Unscripted TV and Shed Media. Also returning is AEW, which will move from TNT to TBS in January 2022.

“I am extremely proud of the incredible way we continue to connect with our audience. On TBS, TNT and truTV, 2021 is off to a fantastic start, boasting four of the top five comedies this year and five #1 series,” said Brett Weitz, GM at TBS, TNT and truTV. “The TNets have been invited into consumers’ homes for decades and our fans know they can continually turn to us for quality programming that fits their emotional need: a good time, a good laugh, or a thrill ride. With these ground-breaking, brand-defining shows we will continue to make good on that promise for years to come.”

In other “TNets” upfronts news, TBS and TNT have launched a programming umbrella called Front Row, which will allow viewers to watch select originals from both networks as well as streamer HBO Max with limited commercial interruption. HBO Max programming set to run on the linear networks include Love Life, Titans, Class Action Park and The Flight Attendant as well as TNT/TBS shows Claws and Snowpiercer, among others. The move marks the latest efforts to expose WarnerMedia originals to a larger audience by harnessing the company’s sprawling portfolio.

The cabler also announced that The Last O.G. star Tiffany Haddish will host a movie night, Friday Night Vibes, that will feature celebrity interviews, a DJ and musical performances.

As far as scheduling, key premiere dates unveiled Wednesday include TNT’s Animal Kingdom on July 11 and Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail on TBS starting July 13.