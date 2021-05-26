Chad Smith Says Red Hot Chili Peppers Were “Honored” to Be on Classic ‘Simpsons’ Episode

Chad Smith says the Red Hot Chili Peppers knew it was a big deal when they guest-starred on an early Simpsons episode, now considered among the best of the still-running cartoon.

The Chii Peppers’ drummer talked about the experience during a recent SiriusXM interview. The band appeared in the 1993 episode “Krusty Gets Kancelled,” which was the 22nd and final episode of the fourth season. It was written by show legend John Swartzwelder.

“That’s a real honor,” said Smith, who pointed out the episode was before it was in fashion to be a guest star on the Fox cartoon. “They are so articulate and prolific and interesting in their take on modern-day everything. It’s an animated show and you think it’s for kids, but it’s so smart.”

“Krusty Gets Kancelled” was the first episode to have a slew of well-known guest stars, which was sought by the production after the success of “Homer at Bat,” which featured several MLB icons. In the episode, the Chili Peppers are recruited to play at Krusty’s comeback special after being tricked into a gig a Moe’s where there is only Barney demanding them on stage with “We want Chilly Willy!” (now a popular meme).

“I remember being fresh of the Lollapalooza tour … and being on that was so cool,” Smith said. “It was really fun, and, again, we felt really honored to be included in that show.”

Smith also got a chuckle out of the recent situation between the cartoon and Morrissey; the artist blasting the show after he was mocked in a recent episode.

Said a laughing Smith, “It was amazing! It was so funny, and then he got so mad about it. He couldn’t take a joke.”